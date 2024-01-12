Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping near UC Riverside
Police say the man attempted to grab the female college student from behind while she walked inside her apartment complex. She managed to escape when another person intervened.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
Can't grill at home because your landlord doesn't allow open flames? Current Backyard has two all-electric smart grills to ease that frustration.
Amazon's computer vision and sensor-powered Just Walk Out retail technology, which allows customers to shop at stores and then skip the cashier line when it's time to check out, is now expanding to corporate domains with support for employee badges as the payment mechanism. The retail giant announced today the launch of "badge pay," a new option that will initially bring Just Walk Out technology to a hospital setting. With the launch, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff will be able to grab food and beverages from their hospital's Just Walk Out store by scanning their employee badges.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
Microsoft briefly overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company on Thursday.
Historically, vacation rental companies have managed homes for homeowners. Overmoon is a three-year-old vacation rental startup with a different model that essentially cuts out the middle man. Rather than serving as a marketplace to team up travelers with vacation rental property owners, the company actually owns the homes and as such, has more control over the quality and maintenance of the properties.
Google has announced that it will eliminate 17 features from its Assistant product, following news that it had laid off "hundreds" of employees from the division.
Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale isn't just a premium plug-in hybrid SUV, it's also one of the more fun options in the segment at competitive prices.
Erick Coser and Otávio Costa Miranda moved back to Brazil in 2019 to solve a large, yet unsolved problem in Latin America. “Brazilian citizens are already some of the world's top acquirers of private CCTV systems, which is easy to notice as one walks around the streets of Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo,” Costa Miranda told TechCrunch via email. “At the same time, Brazilian cities lie amongst the ones with the lowest numbers of cameras per thousand citizens, the main key performance indicator for measuring how well-monitored a city is.”
Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
Nick Saban's players praised him. His opponents praised him. Shedeur Sanders started recruiting.
For as low as $31.98 you can get an iZEEKER dash cam and never have to worry about taking the blame for an accident you didn't cause again.
Sony and Honda’s EV inches closer to reality with SHM offering a slightly clearer idea of what it’ll bring to the competitive world of cars. The company says the Afeela EV will be available for pre-order in 2025 before going on sale in the US the following year.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at eight freshmen who are making waves this college basketball season.
The prequel to the popular "Ted" films, created by Seth MacFarlane, premieres on Peacock on Thursday.
A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.