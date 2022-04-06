Police search for man who allegedly stabbed woman in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Police Department is searching for a Bakersfield man suspected of trying to kill a Paso Robles women by stabbing her multiple times.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Alamo Creek in Paso Robles shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, where they discovered a female victim with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, the release said.

Police said Cruz Christopher Gomez, 43, of Bakersfield, is a potential suspect in the attempted homicide.

Gomez is described as bald, with a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans and black shoes on, the release said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gomez is asked to call 911. The Paso Robles Police Department asks anyone with information about the case to call 805-237-6464.