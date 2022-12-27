Police in Osceola County are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into and stealing from the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army officials said a man vandalized and broke into its emergency service center on Union Street in Kissimmee.

Photos: Police search for man who allegedly stole donations from Salvation Army in Kissimmee

The Kissimmee Police Department said it is working to identify the thief.

Officials said the man shattered the entryway of the center and stole kettles filled with donations.

“Regardless of this disappointing situation, The Salvation Army remains hopeful and confident that the work we do has a purpose, and we will move forward with the same resolve to help others and the same faith in a better tomorrow, for ourselves and those we serve,” officials said.

Anyone who knows the man or has information on the theft is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department.

