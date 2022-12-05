Police search for man who attacked Starbucks customer with knife inside Northern California store

Investigators on Monday continued their search for a suspect who assaulted a man with some type of knife Sunday afternoon inside a Northern California Starbucks cafe.

The reported assault occurred shortly 2 p.m. at the Starbucks on the 300 block of Elm Avenue in Auburn, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Auburn Police Detective Chris Sanschagrin said the motive in the assault was still unclear to investigators Monday afternoon. He said the victim did not know the suspect.

Sanschagrin said the suspect cut the victim with some type of cutting tool. He said the victim suffered minor injuries in the assault that did not require medical attention.

Police described the unidentified assault suspect as a white man who appeared to be in his 30s to early 40s. The suspect was about 5-foot-9, and he was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black hat, a black windbreaker jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this assault to call the Police Department at 530-823-4234.