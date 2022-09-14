Police search for man believed to be armed near Desert Highlands neighborhood

The Palm Springs Police Department is searching for a man they suspect is armed with a gun possibly in the Desert Highlands neighborhood Tuesday night. Police said they do not believe the man is a threat to others, Lt. Gustavo Araiza said.

Police responded to multiple reports of a suicidal male armed with a gun near the 500 block of West San Rafael Drive around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the man fled the area, and are unsure whether he went into the undeveloped desert or a residential neighborhood, possibly near Radio Road, Araiza said.

A police helicopter and multiple vehicles were searching for the man as of 6:45 p.m.

There is no lockdown in place for nearby residents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Police search for man believed to be armed near Desert Highlands