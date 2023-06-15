Police search for man caught on video grabbing, punching 2 women at midtown Atlanta restaurant

Atlanta police are looking for a man in connection to an incident that occurred in early June.

On June 8, authorities received reports of an assault around 7:15 p.m. at Taco Mac Metropolis in Midtown Atlanta.

In surveillance video obtained by police, the suspect is seen grabbing the victim’s rear upper hip without her permission.

Immediately after the incident, the suspect was seen on video being confronted by another woman. The video showed him punching her and running away when she confronted him.

Police have not been able to apprehend this suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect’s identity is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

