Police search for man who cut off ankle monitor; Indicted on multiple sexual assault charges

Warren County Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who was recently indicted on multiple sexual assault charges and cut off his ankle monitor Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Lieutenant Todd Snelling at the Warren County Sheriff’s office.

Joseph W. Fee was indicted last Friday by a Warren County Grand Jury on charges of;

Rape

Domestic Violence

Endangering children

Resisting arrest

Obstructing official business

Fee has an extensive criminal history and should be considered dangerous, the release said.

Fee was last seen in the South Lebanon area yesterday morning, Lieutenant Snelling said. Video shows Fee being picked up by an older model white Oldsmobile sedan at that time.

If you have information on Fee’s whereabouts, the sheriff’s office asks that you contact the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525 and ask to speak to the on duty supervisor, Lieutenant Snelling said.















