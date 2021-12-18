Police search for man who fired shots in Plainfield during argument over child; no injuries

PLAINFIELD - Police are searching for a man suspected of firing multiple gunshots Saturday morning in Plainfield during an argument concerning a child.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Second Street for a report of shots fired. On arrival, officers determined the shots were fired during a “family violence altercation” over a child.

No one was injured, but the suspect is accused of brandishing a firearm in the direction of a residence occupied by two adults and three children, police said.

The male suspect, who fled the scene, is believed to have also been involved Saturday in three property damage incidents in Plainfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804 or through the anonymous tip line at (860) 564-7065.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Police search for man who fired shots in Plainfield