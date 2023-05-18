Police search for man who robbed bank in Altamonte Springs

The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in Altamonte Springs on Wednesday.

Police were called out to the Truist bank on State Road 436 near 434.

The masked man went in and passed a note to an employee, suggesting he had a gun and a bomb, police said.

Police said the robber got away in a red car with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

