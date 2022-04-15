Police search for man who robbed Wells Fargo bank in Altamonte Springs
Police in Altamonte Springs are looking for a man who, they said, robbed a Wells Fargo bank.
Officers said the man entered the bank on State Road 434 around 12:50 p.m. and handed an employee a note demanding money.
The man received an unknown amount of money and fled the scene, investigators said.
Officers said there were no injuries, and there was no mention of a weapon being used during the robbery.
Police said the man is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.
Anonymous tips can also be given into Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
