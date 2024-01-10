Police search for man after shooting at Duran's in Albuquerque
Police search for man after shooting at Duran's in Albuquerque
Police search for man after shooting at Duran's in Albuquerque
Vrabel is highly respected across the league, which is why so many were surprised by the Titans' decision to fire him. "He will have a job in five seconds," one league executive said.
Urías still faces a possible MLB suspension.
Nebraska's win over Purdue marked its first over a top-ranked team since 1982.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
In a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon and other Walmart execs offered a glimpse as to how the retail giant was putting new technologies, including augmented reality (AR), drones, generative AI and other artificial intelligence tech to work in order improve the shopping experience for customers. It also highlighted how it was using AI in other areas of its business, including within Sam's Club and in apps used by store associates. Most notably, Walmart is launching a new generative AI search feature on iOS that will allow customers to search for products by use cases, instead of by product or brand names.
There is no magic number of days it takes to create a habit. But experts say it's possible with some patience.
Substack has industry-leading newsletter tools and a platform that independent writers flock to, but its recent content moderation missteps could prove costly. In late November, the Atlantic reported that a search of the publishing platform "turns up scores of white-supremacist, neo-Confederate, and explicitly Nazi newsletters on Substack—many of them apparently started in the past year." Substack writers took note, and a letter collecting the signatures from almost 250 authors on the platform pressed the company to explain its decision to publish and profit from neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.
Yahoo sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Rohan Nadkarni from Sports illustrated to talk about Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury and to debate who the best 4th team in each conference is.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.
This smart ring lets you whisper, rather than speak loudly, at your assistant of choice.
A small EV with a solar panel in the roof, who could ask for more?
Quora is back at it, raising funding for the first time in nearly seven years. The questions and answers website nabbed $75 million from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which will be used to power the growth of Poe, Quora's AI chat platform. What makes Quora's AI chatbots different from the rest of the pack?
Wilson and Payton have been in communication since the quarterback said the Broncos benched him due to contract talks.
OrCam's latest product is an app that not only reduces background noise in conversations but helps you focus on the voices of people speaking around you.
Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.
A rogue post from the SEC's official X account said bitcoin ETFs had been approved. The regulator said the tweet was the result of a "compromised" account."
What causes a cough that just won't quit? Experts explain.
"Echo" marks several firsts for Marvel.
LG Display's META 2.0 OLEDs are far more brighter than its predecessors – 42 percent brighter than conventional OLEDs, according to the company.
Balkovec was most recently manager of the Yankees' Single-A affiliate in Tampa.