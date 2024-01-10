Police search for man after shooting at Duran's in Albuquerque

TechCrunch

In a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon and other Walmart execs offered a glimpse as to how the retail giant was putting new technologies, including augmented reality (AR), drones, generative AI and other artificial intelligence tech to work in order improve the shopping experience for customers. It also highlighted how it was using AI in other areas of its business, including within Sam's Club and in apps used by store associates. Most notably, Walmart is launching a new generative AI search feature on iOS that will allow customers to search for products by use cases, instead of by product or brand names.