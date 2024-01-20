Police search for man who shot, killed man at Hall County motel

Gainesville police are investigating a murder that allegedly occurred on Friday afternoon at a Motel 6.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Gainesville Police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 on Monroe Drive.

Upon their arrival, a victim was found suffering from a gunshot to the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers identified Corey Maurice Rucker of Gainesville as a suspect in the man’s death.

The victim has not been identified.

During the course of the investigation, information was quickly developed that Corey Maurice Rucker of Gainesville, a known party to the victim, was responsible for the shooting death.

Rucker is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft bytaking a motor vehicle.

Rucker left the area before officers arrived and is believed to be driving a burgundy in color Nissan Murano with a Mississippi license plate.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Rucker is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 770-535-5873, or by visiting www.gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.

