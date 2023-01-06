Police search for man who stole luxury bags, valuables from Hotel Drover on New Year’s Eve

Police in Fort Worth are looking for a man they said stole luxury bags filled with valuable property from the Hotel Drover in the Stockyards on New Year’s Eve.

Video posted to the Fort Worth police Facebook page shows a man running through the parking lot of the hotel carrying a Louis Vuitton bag. Authorities said he was seen after the burglary buying drinks with cash at the bar inside the hotel, located at 200 Mule Alley Drive.

Anybody with information is asked to call detectives at 817-392-4689.