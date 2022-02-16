Police search for man suspected of making false report to elude officers while he escaped from Longmont motel

Feb. 16—Longmont police are searching for a man who is suspected of reporting a stabbing in order to draw officers away from the motel where he was staying while he escaped from the area.

On Sunday, officers attempted to contact a man with 11 outstanding arrest warrants in the 2400 block of Main Street, according to a Longmont blotter report.

While officers were on scene, they received information about a stabbing nearby, the report said. Officers left the scene to respond to the stabbing call.

It was determined that a stabbing did not occur, and the suspect made a false 911 report to lead officers away from his motel room in order to escape.

An arrest warrant for charges of false reporting and obstructing a peace officer is pending, the report said.