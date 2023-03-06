Police search for man suspected of a stabbing at Dollar General in Newton

Mar. 6—Newton Police Department is searching for a man suspected of stabbing a woman today in the Dollar General parking lot in Newton.

Officers were called to the dollar store, 1803 First Ave. E., at 12:54 p.m. March 6 regarding an assault in progress. The caller said there was a physical altercation in the parking lot between a man and a woman, and the woman was bleeding from her back.

The male suspect, identified as 38-year-old Tyrece Bernard Lewis of Newton, fled the scene eastbound in a vehicle immediately after the altercation. When officers arrived they found the victim with a stab wound. She was transported by ambulance for medical treatment.

Lewis is described by the Newton Police Department in a press release as a black male with short black hair and a black beard, approximately 5′ 11′' tall and weighing 235 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and light-colored tennis shoes.

Lewis may be driving a black 2010 Chevy Suburban with the Iowa license plate number KGU035. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information relating to this incident or those who know the whereabouts of Lewis should contact the police department at 631-792-1547 or Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362.

As of 1:45 p.m., the entrance to Dollar General in Newton is currently blocked off by caution tape.