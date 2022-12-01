Police search for man suspected of stealing customer’s wallet to purchase gift cards

Huber Heights Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a customer’s wallet from their belongings, according to the Huber Heights Police Department social media page.

>>Man charged in connection to murder of Riverside man

On Friday, Nov. 25th, the male pictured below is suspected of entering a business, stealing a customer’s wallet from their belongings and then using the stolen items to purchase large sums of gift cards, police said.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes this man to please contact Detective Hogue at 937-237-3594 or via email at ehogue@hhoh.org.