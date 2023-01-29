Police search for man who threw Molotov cocktail at Bloomfield synagogue

A Bloomfield synagogue was targeted in an apparent arson attempt early Sunday after a man in a ski mask tossed a Molotov cocktail at its front door.

Police responded to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid at 9:30 a.m. and reviewed surveillance video from the temple showing the masked man light the glass bottle and toss it. The bottle broke but did not cause damage, according to police. The suspect then fled down the driveway.

The incident took place at 3:19 a.m. at the temple, located at 936 Broad St., police said.

The Bloomfield Police Department is looking for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday

Bloomfield Police are working with Essex County Prosecutors, the FBI and ATF to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at 973-680-4084 or email to detectives@bloomfieldnjpd.com.

The arson attempt comes amid a reported rise in anti-Semitism that has prompted houses of worship to beef up security measures.

"This incident comes amidst a climate of intimidation and intolerance, and a rising tide of anti-Jewish hate crimes and hate speech against Jews," Dov Ben-Shimon, CEO at the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest of New Jersey said in a statement.

The Temple Ner Tamid on Broad Street in Bloomfield.

"Our Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ will continue to work with all partners in the community to stand up to hate, build our resilience, and promote safety and security."

