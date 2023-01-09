Police search for man who tried to abduct woman jogging in Westmoreland County

LIGONIER TWP., Pa. - Ligonier Valley Police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap someone Sunday morning.

Police posted on Facebook that the alleged incident happened along Route 381 in Rector, Westmorland County. Our Trib partners report the man targeted a woman who was jogging just before 10 a.m.

Police said they are looking for a man in his 50s or 60s, around 5 foot, 7 inches tall, with a scruffy white beard who was driving an older model four-door sedan with chipped paint.

According to the Trib, the man ordered the woman to get into the trunk of his vehicle and fired gunshots. The woman was not hit.

The jobber fought off the suspect until another driver pulled up to help. That’s when the man drove away, the Trib reported.

Police said anyone with information should call 911 immediately. Ligonier Valley Police also asked any business or resident with surveillance cameras in the area of Route 30 and Route 711 near Laughlintown to contact police.

