Police search for man who tried luring Kennewick student into his van

Police plan to begin extra patrols near schools near downtown Kennewick after a man tried to force a student into his minivan Wednesday morning.

A Park Middle School student told police she was walking near the school about 11:45 a.m. when she was approached by the light blue van near the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Benton Street, said a police news release.

A man tried to talk with the girl but she ignored him and kept walking. He then got out of the van and approached her, police said.

He tried to coax her into the vehicle and assaulted her in the process, though she wasn’t injured.

The girl managed to get away and make it back to the school. She reported the incident to the school resource officer.

Police believe the man left the area in the van.

Anyone who may seen the incident or something suspicious is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.