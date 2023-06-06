Police search for man who wore Bart Simpson shirt when he threw bricks at Atlanta hospital

Atlanta police are searching for a man who was last seen in a Bart Simpson T-shirt, who is accused of throwing bricks at Grady Medical Center.

Police said on May 14, a man wearing yellow shorts and a Bart Simpson T-shirt damaged the Grady Health Center by throwing four bricks.

The man was last seen outside the health center located on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Officers are asking for help finding him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org .

You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: