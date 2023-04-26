Police search for men accused of breaking into Braintree home, assaulting resident

BRAINTREE − Police say online gaming could be a factor in a home invasion that left a Bickford Road resident with minor injuries.

Police were called to the home after a report of an armed home invasion at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, two residents said three men knocked on the door of the home. One resident answered and "was immediately assaulted," suffering minor facial injuries.

"Both the victim and the other occupant described one of the men as being armed with a pistol in his waistband," Braintree police said in a statement.

Police said the three men referred to the victim by name during the invasion, and they spent a short time in the house before they left. The three are described as "tall Black males in their late teens or early 20s."

"A motive for the crime is being investigated. However, it may be related to online gaming and other online activity," police said. "This appears to be a targeted crime and an isolated incident."

Police have doorbell camera video and stills from the incident and have asked anyone who recognizes the men or their black sedan to call detectives at 781-794-8620 or submit a tip to Tips@Braintreema.gov.

Braintree police are asking for help identifying three men involved in a home invasion Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The news comes less than two weeks after Quincy police responded to a home invasion that left a suspect with stab wounds.

Quincy police Sgt. William Ward wrote in a police report on file in court that officers went to 455 Granite St. on Sunday, April 16, after reports of a home invasion in progress. Four people were at the scene when police arrived, including three victims with injuries.

The victims told police they'd stabbed the suspect, later identified as Michael Campbell, 30, of Hyde Park, while defending themselves. He then ran out of the house before police arrived, "leaving a substantial blood trail as he circled the property," Ward wrote.

Campbell was arrested several days later.

