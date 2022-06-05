Police search for men shooting people with airsoft guns in downtown Mount Dora

Mount Dora police are warning residents about people shooting strangers with airsoft guns.

Officers responded to Eudora Road on Saturday after men in a burgundy sedan shot a man with the plastic BBs.

The man was hit in the face but wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police said men in a blue Honda CRV shot at two groups of people Friday while they were walking downtown.

No one has been arrested just yet.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.

