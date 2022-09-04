Police search a Merced residence and arrest two men suspected of selling narcotics

Two men suspected of selling fentanyl were arrested during a search in Merced, according to authorities.

About 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 4300 block of Wickson Place, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers reportedly found about 90 grams of fentanyl as well as about $21,000 in cash. Officers arrested two residents identified as 31-year-old Mark Hill and 24-year-old Lawrence Sears. According to police, the men were booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of narcotics sales and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Arnulfo Centeno at 209-388-7742 or centenoa@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.