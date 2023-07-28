Police search for Midlands woman reported kidnapped in Orangeburg

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was allegedly kidnapped from in front of a fast food restaurant in Orangeburg.

Darlene Baker, 31, was forced “against her will” into a 2006-2016 white Chevrolet Impala around 1 a.m. Friday morning at a Dodge’s fried chicken restaurant at 1801 Old Edisto Drive in Orangeburg, South Carolina, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Baker is described as 5”7 and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and a tattoo of an arrow above the word “Turtle” on her neck. She is also known as Darlene Locklear, according to investigators.

Darlene Baker was reportedly kidnapped in Orangeburg at 1 a.m. on July 28, 2023.

Law enforcement described the vehicle as having a factory spoiler and either Virginia or North Carolina tags. The vehicles tags may be temporary, according to a statement released by the department of public safety.

Officers have said that they are searching for a suspect named “Chris,” who was described as a 29-30 year old white male who is 5”9 and between 135 and 140 pounds. He is described as having “thinning hair and a cross tattoo on his right wrist,” according to police. He may have family in the Glover Street area, police say.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Bryan Haynes at 803-308-1206 or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812. The department has also said that the public can send in information TIPS411 by texting keyword ODPS 847411 followed by a space and then typing a message.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.