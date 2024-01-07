Police search for missing 11-year-old boy last seen Saturday night in Kansas City

Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen Saturday night in Kansas City.

Nolan Richardson was last seen around 11 p.m. in the area of East 56th Street and Ridgeway Avenue, where he left on foot after returning home with family.

Nolan is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees Nolan or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.