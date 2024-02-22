Police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen in Kansas City

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old, who was last seen Wednesday night in Kansas City.

Skylah L. Collins was last seen leaving the 200 block of North Wheeling Avenue around 7 p.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department. Skylah was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jean overall shorts and house slippers.

Skylah is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs around 155 pounds. They have blue eyes and strawberry blonde and pink hair.

Anyone who locates Skylah or knows of their whereabouts should call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.