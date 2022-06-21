Kalob Austin, 13, is missing from his home in Morning View, Ky.

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy missing from Morning View, Kentucky, officials said.

Kalob Austin is missing from his home on Cruise Creek Road, according to the Kenton County Police Department.

Kalob was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and black Nike gym shoes, along with a black backpack, police said in a news release. He also has a scar on his left eyebrow.

Police said he has ties to Twenhoffel Middle School as well as Simon Kenton High School, adding he previously lived in Pendleton County.

Anyone with information regarding Kalob’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859-356-319.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police search for missing 13-year-old from NKY