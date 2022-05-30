Police search for missing 5-year-old Raleigh boy

Memphis Police are looking for a missing 5-year-old boy who is possibly in danger.

Kingston VanHook was last seen in the 4400 block of Winding Hill Driver in Frayser Sunday evening just before 7 p.m.

The 5-year-old boy left home with his mother, who is diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic, police said.

According to police, the boy’s mother, Sherrika VanHook, has made threats to harm herself and her son.

They were last seen in a white Buick Regal.

Kingston VanHook is 3′5 and weighs approximately 50 pounds. He has small black braids.

If you have seen him, please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

