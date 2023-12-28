Police search for missing 70-year-old man last seen Saturday in Kansas City’s Northland

Police issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man last seen Saturday in Kansas City’s Northland.

William M. Jensen was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest Prairie View Drive and Northwest Transcon Drive, leaving his gold 2005 Toyota RAV4. The car has Missouri plates LC3-M9E.

He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. Jensen has medical conditions that require care.

Anyone who finds Jensen or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.