Police search for missing woman with schizophrenia, last seen leaving KC apartment on foot

Update: Kansas City police have issued an endangered silver alert for 74-year-old Gaynell Harris-Moore

Kansas City police are asking the public’s help to find a 74-year-old woman with schizophrenia who may be in need of medical assistance.

Gaynell M Harris-Moore was last seen early Saturday afternoon at 11:30 a.m. walking away from apartment 103 of a building at 3707 East 47th Terrace, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Her family is concerned for her well being. She has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and psychosis, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol release.

The 74-year-old was wearing a beige and black jacket with dark black or blue jeans before she disappeared.

Harris-Moore stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location can contact the police department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5220.