Police search for missing 79-year-old man with dementia in Cass County

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who has dementia and is believed to be endangered.

Otis Lee Ellis, who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 220 pounds, was last seen by family and friends Wednesday after he was served with a protection order at the sheriff’s office, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Ellis, who has black hair and brown eyes, drives a teal 2006 Dodge Caravan bearing the Missouri license plate EG7G2G, the patrol said.

He left his cell phone at home.

Anyone with information about Ellis’ whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 816-380-5200.