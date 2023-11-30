Police search for missing 87-year-old man with dementia last seen Wednesday in Kansas City

Kansas City police are asking for help locating a missing 87-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Wednesday.

Wayne Cunningham was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of his care facility near 68th Street and Troost Avenue wearing a green or brown jacket.

Cunningham is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs around 144 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He has dementia and requires daily medication.

Anyone who locates Cunningham should immediately call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.