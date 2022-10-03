Police search for missing Anniston man

Oct. 3—Anniston police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Anniston man.

Deangelo "Dee" Allen, 31, was last seen on Sept. 21 when he went missing from the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road, according to Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins.

Allen is a 205-pound, 6-foot-1 black male with brown eyes and several tattoos.

It is possible that Allen is in the Wellborn area, possibly in a white sedan of an unknown make or model, Hawkins said.

Investigators believe Allen may be in an altered mental state, and it is unknown if Allen is in danger.

APD asked anyone with information regarding his location to contact the Anniston police Investigator Chris Cunningham at 256-226-1510.