Police search for missing boy in Eagle Township

EAGLE TWP. — Police on Monday afternoon were searching for a missing 5-year-old boy in the area of Bauer and Clark Roads.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies searched for the boy, who has special needs, with the help of K-9 teams and a helicopter, Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said.

The boy appears to have wandered away from where he was, and foul play is not suspected, Gonzalez said.

The boy was wearing gray-and-blue shorts and a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police search for missing boy in Eagle Twp.