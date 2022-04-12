Police search for missing brother of Oakdale Rodeo contestant

An Oklahoma man who was traveling the rodeo circuit with his brother has been reported missing to Oakdale Police.

Susan Green said her sons Kevin and Jody Green left Oklahoma last week. Jody competed as a calf roper at the rodeo in Logandale, Nevada before driving to California on Thursday to compete in the Oakdale Rodeo.

Susan Green spoke to The Bee Tuesday during a layover in Denver while on her way to California to search for Kevin.

She said both her sons made it to Oakdale on Thursday and Jody told her he last saw Kevin sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Oakdale police confirmed that is when Jody arrived in Oakdale but said detectives are still trying to determine if Kevin was with him. Authorities said Kevin had been riding in the brothers’ trailer but Jody could not confirm that he actually saw him in it once he arrived in Oakdale.

Susan called Oakdale Police around 12:15 p.m. and they responded to the rodeo grounds, where they talked to Jodi. Detectives have since followed up on reports of possible sightings and continue to do so.

Susan said Kevin’s cell phone and wallet were left behind in the trailer.

She said Kevin has a history of mental health and substance abuse issues and she believes he might have been impaired when he went missing.

Still, she said it’s not like him to be out of contact for this long.

“He’s got a 4-year-old baby in Oklahoma; I know he wants to see her,” Susan said. “I am shocked he hasn’t called me; I have been his support system all his life.”

When she gets to California Susan plans to follow up on leads from people who’ve seen Kevin’s missing person poster circulating on social media. She said people have reported possible sightings in Escalon and Tulare. She said the brothers’ next stop would have been Red Bluff so she also plans to check there.

“I am a mother and I can’t stay here with my hands tied hoping someone will find him,” Susan said, adding that she is becoming more anxious with each passing moment.

Kevin Green, 37, is described as having brown/hazel eyes and short brown hair. He has tattoos across his chest and upper arms and was last seen wearing a red hat, black tank top, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and white sunglasses.

Anyone with information about Kevin is asked to contact the Oakdale Police Department at 209-847-2231.