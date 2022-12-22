Police search for missing Charlotte teen, she was last seen at Target

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Vaniah Nichols was last seen Dec. 14 at the Target on University Boulevard.

“Based on Nichols’ history and mental health, her family is concerned for her well being,” police said in an alert sent out Thursday.

Nichols was last seen wearing a purple and brown long sleeve t-shirt and dark brown sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.