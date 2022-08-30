Police: Search for missing city woman still active

Aug. 30—Meadville Police Department continues to seek information on a missing Meadville woman last seen in Edinboro earlier in the month.

Out-of-state relatives reported Debra Sue Daniel, 67, as missing on Wednesday.

Daniel is a resident of Holland Towers apartments on Market Street, but her last known sighting was around noon Aug. 15 at the Edinboro Manor nursing home, police said. Family members told police that Daniel would walk much of the way and may have hitched a ride.

Daniel is described by police as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with green eyes and dirty-blond hair.

Chief Michael Tautin said Tuesday the search remains active.

Anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact police at (814) 724-6100.