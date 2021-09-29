Police search for missing Enfield girl

Sep. 29—ENFIELD — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl.

Royal Thompson has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen with her mother, Kaleemah Dotson, 39, Lt. Brian Nolan said today.

Dotson drives a gold 2004 Honda Accord with Massachusetts license plates, Nolan said.

Anyone with information about the missing girl is asked to contact Enfield police at 860-763-6400.

— Joe Chaisson

