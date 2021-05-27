Police search for missing Falmouth woman last seen in New York City

May 27—Falmouth police are working with detectives in New York City to find a 29-year-old Falmouth woman last seen earlier this week in Times Square.

Christine Hammontree, 29, who previously lived in New York but had been living most recently wit her parents in Falmouth, was visiting the city with a boyfriend this week, said Lt. Jeff Pardue.

Surveillance video shows that Hammontree was last seen leaving a McDonald's restaurant in Times Square in the early morning hours of May 24. She was getting into a vehicle with a group of unidentified people. Pardue urged anyone with information about who was with her or where they were going to reach out to police.

She was last wearing an oversize blue T-shirt, cut-off light blue jeans and sandals, and was carrying an orange backpack, with a pair of dark aviator sunglasses on top of her head. She is about 5'9″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hammontree was expected to return home earlier this week, but when she did not appear and could not be reached, her parents reported her missing Tuesday, Pardue said.

Although Hammontree was in New York at the time she lost touch with her family, because she lived in Falmouth, the Maine department is the primary agency responsible for investigating and are relying on assistance from police in New York.

Pardue said investigators are examining cell phone information and bank activity, but he would not comment on what those avenues may have shown.

"I can tell you that we've explored all of that, and we're actively exploring any informational leads in the case," Pardue said.

Police have also spoken with Hammontree's boyfriend. Pardue declined to say whether the boyfriend also lost contact with Hammontree during their visit.

Anyone with information about Hammontree should call Falmouth police at (207) 781-2300, Pardue said.

"Even if it's trivial information, it may be helpful to putting together a more complete picture," he said.