Police search for missing Florissant child

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Authorities have issued an “Endangered Person Advisory” in the search for a Florissant child reported missing on Friday.

The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Julez D. Wade. He was last seen in the 12000 block of Willow Trail Drive.

Investigators say Wade came home from school and left after leaving a note. He was reported missing after that.

Wade is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

The St. Louis County Police Department shared one photo of Wade from a Blink camera. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

