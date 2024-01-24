UPDATE: Police search for missing Ohio woman

Jan. 24—UPDATE, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 8:15 a.m.: Katherine "Katie" Iris Blazetic has been located, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

BACKGROUND:

FROSTBURG — Authorities searched the area Tuesday for a missing Ohio woman last seen Jan. 15.

Katherine "Katie" Iris Blazetic, of Cleveland Heights, was last seen Monday at Frostburg Plaza. She was originally reported missing with her vehicle, but the vehicle has since been found.

Authorities said Blazetic may be confused or disoriented. Contact local law enforcement if she is observed.