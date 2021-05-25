Police search for missing Pittsburgh juveniles
May 25—Pittsburgh police are seeking the public's help locating missing twin juveniles.
Authorities said Dreemare and Dreemah Matthews, both 12, were last seen Friday in the city's West End.
They are described as African American males standing about 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information as to their whereabouts should contact police at 412-323-7141.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .