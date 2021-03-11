Police search for missing teen

Axios

Data: Axios Research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe streaming era has presented lots of confusion for consumers trying to navigate how, where and when to watch a hit interview if you are unable to catch it live.Driving the news: CBS licensed Sunday's bombshell Harry and Meghan interview from Oprah Winfrey’s production company Harpo Productions for more than $7 million, per The Wall Street Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe interview appeared live on ViacomCBS' new streaming service Paramount+ Sunday night, but it's unclear where it will live permanently. The interview will only be available on the CBS app and CBS.com for free for 30 days.Sources tell Variety that Paramount+ doesn't have the streaming rights to the special, Harpo Productions does. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is mostly owned by Discovery, which just this year launched its own streaming service Discovery+.The big picture: Paramount+, the new subscription service from ViacomCBS, launched Thursday, further crowding the competitive streaming battlefield. It's the last remaining service to launch from a big entertainment company for the foreseeable future.Further adding to the consumer chaos: Streamers have long licensed their biggest hits to other companies, making them inaccessible on their own services for some time after they launch. For example, one of Paramount Networks' top hits, Yellowstone, is licensed exclusively to NBCUniversal's "Peacock" service, and won't be available to Paramount+ subscribers. What to watch: Data shows that most consumers are likely to pay for at most 3-4 services per month. Most streaming executives concede that at this point, the goal is to become a viable third or fourth option next to Netflix and Disney+, which are ahead on the streaming battlefield.In a little over a year, Disney+ has accrued about 95 million subscribers, nearly half the number of subscribers Netflix has accumulated over the past decade.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free