Police search for missing teen

Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.

Mar. 11—Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen at the intersection of Powder Springs and Macland roads Wednesday night.

Layla Morris, 14, was last seen before 8 p.m., the Cobb County Police Department said on its social media. She was wearing navy blue leggings and pink high tips.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call 770-499-3911.

