Nov. 11—The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the Shore Road area of town late Friday afternoon.

Police said the missing girl, who has autism, was last seen around 4 p.m.

They said she was wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots.

Police ask that anyone with information about the missing teen call 767-3323.