Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday night in North Miami Beach

Authorities are searching for a teen who went missing Wednesday night in North Miami Beach, police said.

Brooklyn Aylor was last seen at approximately 10:23 p.m. in the city’s Eastern Shores area, according to a flier that authorities posted via Twitter.

We are asking the assistance of the community for any information. 305-949-5500 #316 pic.twitter.com/ieY4syNMYs — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 4, 2022

The 16-year-old is about 5’2’’, weighs 135 lbs., wears braces and has brown eyes with brown hair, police said.

Police did not provide additional information.

If located, you may call Detective Edward Garcia of the North Miami Beach Police Department at 305-949-5500 or send an email to Edward.Garcia@nmbpd.org.