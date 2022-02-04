Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday night in North Miami Beach

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·1 min read

Authorities are searching for a teen who went missing Wednesday night in North Miami Beach, police said.

Brooklyn Aylor was last seen at approximately 10:23 p.m. in the city’s Eastern Shores area, according to a flier that authorities posted via Twitter.

The 16-year-old is about 5’2’’, weighs 135 lbs., wears braces and has brown eyes with brown hair, police said.

Police did not provide additional information.

If located, you may call Detective Edward Garcia of the North Miami Beach Police Department at 305-949-5500 or send an email to Edward.Garcia@nmbpd.org.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories