Police search for mom of toddler found wandering alone

Hollywood, Florida police are leading the search for the mother of a toddler found wandering all alone in nearby Mirama over the weekend, reports CBS Miami.

Police said the 21-year-old Leila Cavett was last seen in Hollywood and they believe she's in danger.

They said she was last seen driving mid-to-late 90s white Chevy Silverado 3500, which has a red tailgate and a "Baby on Board" sign on the passenger window.

Hollywood police confirmed Wednesday evening that Miramar police found the vehicle in Hollywood's jurisdiction.

Cavett's 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, who's currently in foster care, was found wandering alone in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

"I think she been snatched up off the streets. She would have never left her baby, never," said Carol Ferdinand, Cavett's grandmother, who traveled from Nashville, Tennessee. "She's my granddaughter, I know her, should we never have left Kamdyn; that's not her character."

Cavett's sister traveled from Jasper, Alabama to South Florida on Tuesday to try to see Kamdyn and learn more about what happened to Cavett.

"I just want to know my sister is OK," said Gina Lewis.

Lewis said Cavett lives in Dawsonville, Georgia and her family is unsure why Cavett would have been in South Florida.

"We don't know of her having any friends or any family out here to be out here in the first place," Lewis said. "We're not really sure what's going on."

Lewis added it's out of character for her sister to be without her son.

Family members told CBS Miami they've tried contacting Cavett on her cell phone but after several rings, no one picks up.

Her grandmother was the last person to have any communication with her, through a Facebook message on July 26, according to family members. They said Cavett had no plans they knew of to come to Florida.

Cavett's family said they're remaining positive as the search for her continues.

The family told CBS4 Cavett is single and doesn't have a relationship with her son's father.

"Everyone is concerned, we just want you home," said Lewis.

