Police search for more victims of child sexual abuse suspect

The Roswell Police Department is encouraging any additional victims of a child sexual abuse suspect to come forward.

Investigators arrested 55-year-old Rodney Damen. Police say a juvenile from out of state first reported the abuse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Roswell and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at Damen’s home on Jasmine Parkway in October of 2021.

Damen was arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and possession of child pornography.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say they seized multiple electronic devices from the home.

After analyzing the devices, Damen now faces two additional counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives believe there are additional victims.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dickerson at cdickerson@roswellgov.com or (770) 640-4453.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.