Police search for mother of 5-year-old found dead inside suitcase

A search was underway on Thursday for a Georgia mother accused of killing her 5-year-old son and then stuffing his body inside a suitcase.

Dejaune Anderson is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her son, Cairo Jordan, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said during a press conference Wednesday. The boy’s remains were discovered inside a brightly-colored, hard-shelled suitcase with a “distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back,” that was dumped in a rural region of Washington County, Ind, police said.

A man hunting for mushrooms made the gruesome discovery on April 16 and immediately notified authorities. An autopsy performed a month later revealed Cairo died from electrolyte imbalance, caused by viral gastroenteritis — a condition that results in vomiting and diarrhea, and can eventually lead to dehydration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This whole case is about justice for Cairo. That’s all this case has ever been about,” Huls said. “Justice for everybody means bringing those responsible for this death before the public to stand trial.”

Cairo would have turned 6 on Monday.

Anderson, who is not in custody, is also facing counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She’s described as a Black woman with short, dark brown hair who is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Her last known location was Los Angeles, Calif., but she is known to travel

“We have a suspect that’s at large,” Huls said. “We need the public’s help. No matter where you live, anywhere in the United States, possibly out of the country, we could use help locating her for Cairo. Help us locate her for Cairo, so justice can be served for him.”

A second suspect, Dawn Coleman, is also facing charges in connection with the boy’s death. She was arrested Oct. 19 on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, police said. It’s unclear how she’s connected to Cairo and his mother.