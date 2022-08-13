Police search for mother, father after baby dies under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg

Two people are facing charges after a 3-month-old girl died under suspicious circumstances and her older brother was found with fentanyl and cocaine in his system.

Canonsburg police were called to a First Street home early Thursday morning for an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old James May holding his 3-month-old child, who wasn’t breathing.

The criminal complaint states that the infant, identified as Navaeah, was transported to the hospital with her mother, 23-year-old Shannon McKnight, by her side.

On WPXI Tonight at 11, we’re hearing from a neighbor who says this family has been nothing but trouble since they moved in.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man shot and killed by his Lyft driver in local Sheetz parking lot; victim identified Actress Anne Heche dies at 53 after car crash New CDC guidelines impact COVID-19 routine ahead of first day of school VIDEO: Carnegie Police say posts about serial killer targeting women are fake DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts