Police search for a mother and her 11-year-old son that were kidnapped in Northwest Atlanta

The Atlanta police department is searching for a mother and her 11-year-old son believed to have been kidnapped from a home in Northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to a kidnapping call just before 1 p.m. at a home on Abner Terrace. At the scene, officers learned that a male suspect abducted an adult female and 11 year old child against their will, forcing them into a vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a black Jeep Compass with a Georgia license plate of CSL5977.

Kerline Lubin, 38, is the adult victim kidnapped with her 11 year old son, Pierre, according to information released by Atlanta police.

Police have identified a possible suspect in this kidnapping. Leonard Cross has been listed as a possible suspect and is believed to be both armed and dangerous.

Police are actively working this incident to locate the missing mother and son. They are asking anyone with information or details on the location on the suspect, victims, or vehicle to call 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers immediately at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

